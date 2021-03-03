£2m safety scheme will upgrade smoke detectors in council homes across Perth and Kinross

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nearly £2 million will be spent upgrading smoke detectors at thousands of council homes across Perth and Kinross.

The improvement scheme will ensure safety devices meet with stricter Scottish Government legislation that is expected to be rolled out next year.

The new standard will require all homes to have interlinked smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Perth and Kinross Council has now struck a deal with Glasgow firm BRB Electrical Ltd to replace detectors at nearly 3,400 properties over the next year.

A spokesman said: “Through our ongoing commitment to provide our tenants with good quality homes we plan to invest over £1.82 million pounds during the next 12 months to ensure all of our properties comply with the Scottish Governments new enhanced standards for smoke and fire detection systems.

“We have been installing smoke and heat alarms that meet the new building regulations since 2016 and as a result, there are already in excess of 3,000 properties which currently meet these standards.”

The new devices will be mains-powered with a battery back-up, and alarms will be interlinked by radio frequency.

Smoke detectors will be fitted in halls, living rooms and dining rooms. There will also be a heat detector installed in kitchens.

The council’s spokesman added: “Where there is a fossil fuel burning appliance in the property, carbon monoxide detector(s) will also be installed and linked to the smoke alarms.

“This improvement project which will be carried out from March 2021 to March 2022, is one of a range of improvements planned for the year ahead which include further investment in environmental improvements, external fabric repairs works, and central heating upgrades.”

Councillor Bob Brawn, convener of housing and community safety, welcomed the move.

“Unlike previous alarms, the new equipment must be interlinked to maximise the chances of occupiers being alerted to a fire and being able to evacuate their home,” he said.

“The safety of our tenants has and always will be paramount to the council and this administration.”

The new rules, which currently apply to private rented property and new-builds, will be extended to all homes early next year.

In December, the Scottish Government agreed a 12-month delay, after criticism of the timing of implementation due to coronavirus.