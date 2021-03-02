Driver in hospital after lorry crashes on M90 near Kinross

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A lorry driver has been rushed to hospital after a smash on the M90, near Kinross.

The accident closed part of the motorway for nearly two hours on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 1pm.

❗NEW ⌚13.05#M90 RTC S/B partially blocked due to an RTC J6-J5 Emergency services en route Updates as we get them#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/iSV1HKdnoi — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 2, 2021

The southbound carriageway was closed off, while traffic was taken off at junction six. Motorists were warned to expect delays.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed the accident involved an HGV and one man was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The route was reopened just before 3pm.