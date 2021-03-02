Wednesday, March 3rd 2021 Show Links
Driver in hospital after lorry crashes on M90 near Kinross

by Jamie Buchan
March 2 2021, 2.15pm Updated: March 2 2021, 4.52pm
© DC ThomsonPolice were called to the scene at 1pm
Police were called to the scene at 1pm

A lorry driver has been rushed to hospital after a smash on the M90, near Kinross.

The accident closed part of the motorway for nearly two hours on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 1pm.

The southbound carriageway was closed off, while traffic was taken off at junction six. Motorists were warned to expect delays.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed the accident involved an HGV and one man was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The route was reopened just before 3pm.

 