Driver in hospital after lorry crashes on M90 near Kinross

A lorry driver has been rushed to hospital after a smash on the M90, near Kinross.
The accident closed part of the motorway for nearly two hours on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the scene just after 1pm.
❗NEW ⌚13.05#M90 RTC
S/B partially blocked due to an RTC J6-J5
Emergency services en route
Updates as we get them#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/iSV1HKdnoi
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 2, 2021
The southbound carriageway was closed off, while traffic was taken off at junction six. Motorists were warned to expect delays.
A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed the accident involved an HGV and one man was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary for treatment.
The route was reopened just before 3pm.
