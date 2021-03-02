Bungalow destroyed in Highland Perthshire blaze

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A major blaze has destroyed a bungalow in rural Highland Perthshire.

Emergency services were called to the property at Logierait on Monday evening.

Crews from Pitlochry, Aberfeldy and Perth attended at Meadowcroft, near Hillhead Cemetery, just after 7.30pm and used hose reel jets to tackle the blaze.

Water from the River Tay was pumped during the five-hour operation.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said teams were met with a “well developed” blaze.

She said the house was unoccupied at the time, and no one was injured.

The fire was brought under control just after midnight.