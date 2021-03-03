Pitlochry fitness queen celebrates 100th birthday at care home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Highland Perthshire care home resident and fitness enthusiast is celebrating her 100th birthday this week.

Margaret Burns, a resident at Balhousie Pitlochry care home, marked the milestone birthday on Monday with music, flowers and a cake baked especially by the home’s chef, Lionel Ballard.

Margaret, who participates in weekly exercise classes, said: “I’ve been very, very lucky in my life.

“We have to live our lives to its full potential and get the most out of what we have.”

Born in Pitlochry in 1921, Margaret lived in Blair Atholl and worked in the local post office with fellow resident and life-long friend Jenny Macmillan.

Staff at the home also organised for Songbook Melodies, a husband and wife singing duo who have been posting online virtual concerts for care home residents to enjoy up and down the country, to record a special message and rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ for Margaret.

Claire Mackay, home manager at Balhousie Pitlochry care home, added: “We would like to wish Margaret a very happy 100th birthday.

“We often talk about how our residents bust the myths around what life is like for an older person and Margaret is a remarkable example of this.

“We all hope she has a lovely day celebrating.”