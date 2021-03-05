Teenage actress shoots for silver-screen success as dad’s The Horn diner becomes movie set

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An aspiring teenage actress got her first taste of on-screen success when her dad’s Perthshire diner was transformed into a movie set twice during lockdown.

Gabi Farquharson, 14, secured cameo appearances in two upcoming films, Pramsnatcher and A90, which were shot at The Horn restaurant over the past few months.

The Dundee High School pupil has already appeared on stage at Perth Theatre and the Gardyne Theatre but the lockdown shoots were her first foray into the film business.

“It was quite cool seeing how the movies are made,” said Gabi.

“Just being in front of camera and seeing what is behind camera.

“It just made really want to get into it (acting). They were really good experiences.

“I want to go far with it but I’ve done a few things in the past.”

The teenager previously starred in her school’s performance of Aladdin at the Gardyne where she took on the role of Genie made famous by Robin Williams.

She also performed in the 17-show run of the Sinbad panto at Perth Theatre in 2019 and she also studies stage and musical theatre and has done modelling work.

Gabi noticed the difference in styles between acting on stage and acting for a movie – though she had to remain tight-lipped about her over-all involvement in both projects.

“On stage it’s all right there and then and you have to get it right,” she said.

“In the Pramsnatcher there were seven takes for one 30 second piece, getting it from all the different angles.

“In Pramsnatcher there was a scene where the camera is directed at me and we did personal shots.

“I can’t say too much but I had small parts in both of them.”

With The Horn becoming the go-to set for movies in the last few months Gabi hopes her dad can perhaps entice some Hollywood stars to the diner with his bacon rolls.

“If I could work alongside anyone it would be Blake Lively, she’s in my favourite show – Gossip Girl.”

Until the next producer comes calling however, Gabi will be focused on building her acting, singing and modelling career – as well as waiting to see herself in the new films.