Lockdown wild campers moved by police in Highland Perthshire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Wild campers who descended on Highland Perthshire had to be moved by police.

Local residents reported the first wave of 2021 wild campers after a summer of chaos last year.

Dirty camping proved a thorn in the side of communities across the area last summer, with hundreds of campers travelling to Lochs Tay, Tummel and Rannoch and the surrounding area from all over the country.