Boy, 13, racially abused by gang of youths near Kinross leisure centre

A young teenager has been racially abused by a gang of older youths on bikes in Kinross.

The 13-year-old victim was subjected to the verbal attack near to Loch Leven Leisure Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers are now hunting three teenagers, described as being in their mid-teens, in connection with the racially motivated verbal attack.

They have appealed for any witnesses to come forward to help with the investigation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “About 3.40pm on Tuesday near Loch Leven Leisure Centre in Kinross, a 13-year-old boy was subjected to verbal racist abuse by three boys in their mid-teens.

“All three were on bikes and rode off.

“Unfortunately (there is) no further description.”

Anyone with information relating to the incident should call 101, referencing incident number 2294 of March 2.