Friday, March 5th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

Two-vehicle smash brings traffic to a halt on A9 south of Perth

by Jamie Buchan
March 5 2021, 2.37pm Updated: March 5 2021, 5.00pm

Four people have been taken to hospital after a two-car smash which brought part of the A9 in Perthshire to a standstill.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting gear to free two people from their vehicle.

Courier News – A9 Dual Carriageway, by Aberuthven (whitemoss junction) — Friday 5th March 2021. DCT Media

The accident, involving a Volvo CX70 and Ford Focus, happened on the southbound stretch, near Aberuthven, just after 2pm on Friday.

 

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of a two vehicle crash on the A9 near Aberuthven at around 2.05pm on Friday.

“Two men aged 65 and 73, and two women both aged 65, have been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

“Enquiries are continuing.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said that two crews from Auchterarder attended and used hydraulic cutting gear to release two casualties from the vehicles.

“They were passed to the hands of the ambulance service,” he said.

The closure led to lengthy tailbacks, and traffic was redirected through Auchterarder.

The road was reopened just before 4.30pm.