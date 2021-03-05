Perthshire artist’s work to go on display at Comrie gallery before India exhibit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Perthshire artist will have her work showcased online and in person at a Comrie gallery before it is exhibited in India next year.

Liz Kemp will see her solo exhibition, At The Beginning of a New World, put on display at the Goldfinch Gallery for two months before her work travels to the Carpe Diem Gallery in Goa next year.

The artworks are a response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the “complacent” relationship humans have with nature.

The Perthshire exhibition launched online on Friday but will run until May 16 when the gallery hopes it will have opened its doors back up to the public.

Liz, from Comrie, said: “The works here in the gallery now were meant for an exhibit that was planned last year in India.

“So this is a preview of the show I’ll be doing in India.

“It has been very much influenced and in response to the pandemic as it took over all our lives in 2020 and into this year.

“It’s a reflection on nature and the neglectfulness and complacency we’ve bestowed on nature.

“We shouldn’t be so complacent.”

Liz is excited to see her work take centre stage at the Goldfinch Gallery before it is displayed alongside two other artists in Goa next year.

She is very familiar with the region and spends up to six months each year working in India.

“I have a long connection with India and with Goa in particular,” Liz said.

“I’ve worked there on and off for the last 15 years as a community artist.”

One of the projects she helped devise and create was Nhoi: The Goa River Draw.

Nhoi is an 81 metre mural created by more than 500 people, aged between three and 93, reflecting the histories and cultures of 12 village communities that live along the Madhei/Mandovi River in Goa.

The project was made in collaboration with Bookworm, a trust in Goa, and has been displayed in part and in full twice since it was completed in December 2018.

“In order to do a project like that you absolutely need a team of people to make it,” she said.

“It took a year for all the drawings to get completed.

“For me, and I’ve done a lot of community art projects in my career, that has been one of the major projects and most memorable to me because of the teamwork.”

Liz’ solo exhibition can be viewed at www.goldfinchgallery.co.uk/at-the-beginning-of-a-new-world-liz-1