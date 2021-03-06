Police appeal after man allegedly punched in unprovoked assault in Coupar Angus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for information after a man was allegedly assaulted in Coupar Angus.

The incident is believed to have taken place around 12.30pm on Wednesday March 3 in Commercial Street when a man was approached by a complete stranger and punched in the head in an unprovoked assault.

Fortunately he was not injured, however, the person responsible is said to have verbally abused and threatened the victim before walking away.

Police are looking to trace a man described as white, in his 30s, about 6ft in height, who has short dark hair and was wearing a fluorescent yellow workman-type jacket.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation can contact police on 101, or speak with any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. The reference is incident 1208 of March 3.