Cyber attack forces Perth College to shut down campus

Perth College was forced to shut down its campus following a cyber attack.

Hackers are believed to have targeted the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) – the college’s parent institution – on Sunday night.

The incident caused widespread disruption to all 13 sites across its network of colleges and research institutions.

Bosses said IT engineers spent most of Monday working to “isolate and minimise” the impact. The source of the attack is not known, but the university does not believe personal data has been affected.

A Perth College spokeswoman confirmed they were dealing with an “ongoing cyber incident affecting our key systems and are working hard to minimise disruption.”

She said: “Our campus was physically closed on Monday, unless students or staff were directly informed otherwise. Our nursery was open.”

The campus is expected to re-open on Tuesday for limited lessons.

Classes that are currently online because of Covid-19 restrictions continued as normal, wherever possible, while student facing services including the college’s video conferencing platform, were also largely unaffected.

A UHI spokesman added: “We are currently working to isolate and minimise impact from this incident with assistance from external partners.

“We do not believe personal data has been affected.

“The source of the incident is not yet known.”

He said: “To help us minimise disruption caused by this incident, all college and research institution campuses will be physically closed to all students and staff on Monday.

“There may be some exceptions – especially for students at NAFC Marine Centre UHI, Moray College UHI, Sabhal Mòr Ostaig UHI, West Highland College UHI, Scottish Association for Marine Science UHI and Lews Castle College UHI – and therefore if students are still to attend, someone from the local campus will have let you know.

“All classes currently online because of the restrictions caused by Covid-19 will continue as normal wherever possible.”

The university has sites across Scotland, including in the Northern and Western Isles, Highlands, Moray and Argyll.