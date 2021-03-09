Wednesday, March 10th 2021 Show Links
Alarm over dramatic drop in surgeries across Tayside and Fife

by Jamie Buchan and Craig Smith
March 9 2021, 7.00am Updated: March 9 2021, 4.44pm
© PAThe number of planned surgeries has dropped across Scotland
A new study has revealed an “alarming” drop in the number of operations being carried out across Tayside and Fife.

Year-on-year statistics have confirmed that only 870 planned surgeries took place in Tayside in January this year, compared to 2,204 the year before – a drop of around 60%.

In Fife, the discrepancy is even bigger with just 197 elective operations in January, around 85% less than the 1,394 total from the same period in 2020.

