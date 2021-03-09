Tributes for Perthshire charity boss who died suddenly weeks before his 60th birthday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Tributes have been paid to an “inspiring” Perthshire charity boss who died suddenly while cycling just weeks before his 60th birthday.

Ian Findlay CBE, chief officer of Scotland’s walking charity Paths for All, collapsed while cycling near his home village of Comrie on March 5.

Colleagues at the charity were “shocked and saddened” to learn of the untimely death of their friend.

Marcus Sangster, Paths for All’s Chairman said: “This tragic news will take a long time to sink in.

“Ian has been an inspiring chief officer and he leaves an incredible legacy.

“The team will honour him by continuing our work to make Paths for All the organisation he was so passionate and proud of.

“I have lost a friend. Ian will be terribly missed by staff and trustees past and present.

“We are so grateful for his passion, kindness and personal integrity making Paths for All the successful charity it is today.

“Everyone at Paths for All would like to extend their sympathy to Ian’s wife Andrea, daughter Lianne, granddaughter Phoebe and the rest of his family at this sad time.”

Ian, who was due to celebrate his 60th birthday next week, had been Paths for All’s chief officer for over 17 years after being appointed in 2003.

In 2019 he was recognised for services to healthy lifestyles and outdoor activities in the UK Honours List.

In a career spanning 35 years, he worked extensively making a valuable contribution in the environment sector, outdoor access and healthy lifestyles.

He was also a trustee for various charities, and, along with his family, was also a foster carer for 10 years.

As a lifelong outdoor enthusiast, Ian’s friends said his “personal values” of responsibility, respect and care for each other and for the environment were evident to all that knew him.

An online book of condolence is open for expressions of sympathy and to share memories of Ian.

Catharine Idle wrote: “I’m sure I share the shock of hundreds of people at this tragic news.

“It’s difficult to believe and it’s hard to think of people more full of life than Ian.

“And I guess it’s sadly fitting that he was out biking when this happened. “

Lisa Schneidau said: “I am so shocked and saddened to hear this news. Ian was my boss at Scottish Wildlife Trust, and he was an inspiration.

“He was a supportive, generous, dedicated, honourable man with a passion for the environment, and I’m very fortunate to have worked with him.”