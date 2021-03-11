Have your say on new £33.8m leisure hub on the outskirts of Perth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Members of the public are being encouraged to have their say on a new £33.7 million leisure development on the banks of the River Tay.

Morris Leslie has submitted a proposal of application notice to planning bosses at Perth and Kinross Council to create the multi-million pound leisure development in West Kinfauns.

The company is hoping to create a four-star hotel, lodge-style cabins, a transport museum and retail space on the site, which would welcome in 80,000 visitors a year and support 170 hospitality, retail and leisure jobs.

Plans were unveiled in January and now developers are seeking public opinion on the proposals.

On Tuesday March 16 the developers will be holding a public consultation between 3pm and 7pm, which is to be held online.

Details of the proposals will be made available to the public at 9am that morning, and people will be able to ask questions and provide feedback on the proposals through a two-way chat system.

Morris Leslie, chairman of Morris Leslie, said: “We’re delighted to be giving the public the chance to have a say on our development proposals for West Kinfauns.

“This exciting £33.8 million development provides the perfect opportunity to maximise the potential of the location and draw tourism to the area on a local and national basis.

“We are consulting extensively to ensure that the public have an opportunity to input their views and shape our proposals.

“We encourage the community to attend and ask any questions they may have.”

Members of the public will also be able to leave comments and suggestions on the consultation website, and can request the information in paper form as well.

Any suggestions for changes made during the online event next week will be included in a pre-application consultation report.