Provost announces civic reception for St Johnstone cup final heroes

St Johnstone’s cup final heroes are to be honoured with a civic reception in the Fair City following their historic win at Hampden.

Saints beat Livingston 1-0 on February 28 to win the Scottish League Cup for the 2020/21 season.

The momentous occasion was the McDiarmid Park team’s second ever major football trophy following their Scottish Cup victory in 2014.

Widespread celebrations are on hold due to the current Covid-19 restrictions but with lockdown looking to ease in the coming weeks and months, plans are in place for a belated party.

Perth and Kinross Council Provost Dennis Melloy announced he would be honouring the cup final heroes when the time allowed.

Ahead of Perth and Kinross Council’s budget decider on Wednesday, the Provost said he had extended an invitation for a civic reception for the football club which had been accepted by chairman Steve Brown.

“I would like to take this opportunity to publicly congratulate St Johnstone football club on successfully bringing the Scottish League Cup to Perth,” said Provost Melloy.

“This is the second major trophy they’ve brought home, having won the Scottish Cup just under seven years ago.

“They have once again defied the odds.

“I have offered chairman Steve Brown a civic reception to honour St Johnstone Football Club and I’m pleased to say that he has accepted my invitation on behalf of Perth and Kinross Council.

“Obviously this will have to be put on hold until such times as its safe to do so.”

The win over Livingston made the Saints the second most successful Scottish club in the last decade in terms of domestic silverware.

Shaun Rooney’s first-half header secured the Saints first League Cup trophy in their 136 year history.

Fans were forced to watch the historic win from their homes with supporters not allowed to attend the match.

While a small crowd made their way to McDiarmid Park to welcome the team home after the match, the majority have been biding their time to celebrate the cup win when restrictions allow.

St Johnstone pub The Cherrybank Inn, owned by goalkeeping coach Scott Findlay, has also said he is keen to have a celebration for the players and fans when he can.