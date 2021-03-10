Teen remanded in custody in connection with high speed Perthshire police chase

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A teenager has been remanded in custody in connection with a high speed police chase and crash which left three children seriously injured.

The 17-year-old boy is accused of deliberately ramming a police car before overturning and causing serious injury to three 14-year-old passengers.

The youth, who cannot be identified because of his age, is alleged to have been on bail while joyriding in an uninsured car on February 20 this year.

He made a brief appearance in private at Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday and made no plea.

The case was continued for further examination and he was remanded in custody by Sheriff Neil Bowie.

The teenager, from Dundee, is alleged to have driven a Vauxhall Corsa dangerously on a number of roads in and around Perth before crashing on the A90 near St Madoes.

It is alleged he caused serious injury to two girls and one boy by driving dangerously between Bridge of Earn and the A90 where the car overturned.

He is alleged to have negotiated a mini roundabout in the wrong direction in Tay Street, before driving on the wrong side of the road in Marshall Place, Perth.

He allegedly overtook a line of vehicles which had stopped at a red light in Edinburgh Road, before overtaking another line of stopped cars and ignoring a further red light.

The youth is also accused of driving into Bridge of Earn on the wrong side of the A912, forcing the driver of a Renault Kangoo to swerve to avoid a collision.

The petition alleges he drove at excessive speed in Bridge of Earn and failed to negotiate a mini roundabout before heading to Dundee on the A90.

The charge alleges he deliberately collided with a Volvo V90 police car before trying to undertake another police vehicle and driving onto the verge, causing the Corsa to overturn.

The accused, who was 16 at the time of the crash, also faces a charge of failing to stop on a number of the roads when required to do so by a uniformed police officer.

It is alleged the teenager, who was not seriously injured in the incident, was driving without insurance and without a driving licence, and was subject to three bail orders.