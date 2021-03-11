Met Office says snow and ice in Perthshire could cause travel disruption

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in parts of Perthshire.

The forecaster says travel disruption is possible from icy stretches and snow on higher ground, with as much as 5cm of snow possible above 300 metres.

The warning, which covers an area of central Scotland north and west of Perth, is in place from 6pm Thursday until 10am Friday

A Met Office statement said: “Icy stretches are expected on untreated surfaces this evening and overnight as wintry showers continue.

“Above 250 metres showers will generally fall as snow and accumulations of 2 to 5 cm are possible in some areas, mainly above 300 to 400 metres.”

It adds that some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

The warning also predicts injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.