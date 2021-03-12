Woman charged in connection with alleged assault on Cromlix Road in Perth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A 22-year-old woman has been charged in connection with an alleged assault on Cromlix Road in Perth.

The female suspect was arrested by Police Scotland following the alleged attack on a 28-year-old woman within a flat on the Friarton area street on Saturday.

Officers discovered the injured woman lying on the grassy embankment at around 2.45pm.

A 42-year-old man was also arrested in connection with the alleged assault but has since been released without charge.

The injured woman was attended to by paramedics on the ground outside the flat before being taken to Ninewells Hospital.

Shocked neighbours reacted to the aftermath of the incident after spotting the injured woman lying on the grass at the side of the road.

One nearby resident said: “I heard a lot of commotion, like shouting and stuff.

“Generally I am in my garden all day but I had come in to make a cup of tea.

“There was a lot of shouting and by the time I got to the window, a girl was in a heap on the floor.

“It is not what you expect to see on a Saturday afternoon in the garden.

“It was such a shock.”

Another resident added: “I looked out of my window and I saw her lying in her garden.

“There was police everywhere.”

A third onlooker said: “We were on our way out when we saw her lying on the ground, and we didn’t want to stay around.”

Police Scotland confirmed a 22-year-old woman had been charged in connection with an alleged assault that occurred within a property on Cromlix Road.

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A 22-year-old woman has been arrested and charged and is the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the alleged assault of a 28-year-old woman within a flat in Cromlix Road, Perth, on Saturday March 6.”