Killer who went on the run in Perthshire dies in prison

A killer who was caught while on the run from a Perthshire jail has died in prison.

George McKay was sentenced to life in prison at the High Court in Glasgow in 1975 after being convicted of murder.

Originally from the Barrhead area of Glasgow, McKay was found to have stabbed a man to death in Castlemilk.

The killer made repeated attempts to escape custody throughout his sentence, but was caught by police each time.

In April 1993, he had absconded while on escorted leave in Edinburgh city centre.

Two months later, McKay was recaptured by police, having made his way back to Glasgow.

McKay was moved to HMP Castle Huntly in the Carse of Gowrie in February 2007.

But within just weeks of being relocated to Perthshire, police were again forced to search for the killer after be failed to return to the Longforgan jail after being given permission for a home visit.

His escape attempt came three months into his stay at Castle Huntly and McKay was one of five absconders to leave the prison in a three month period that summer.

Police launched an appeal to trace McKay, revealing he had known links to Glasgow, Manchester, Sussex and London.

After being caught, McKay was handed another prison sentence at Perth Sheriff Court.

Prison officers have revealed this week that 69-year-old McKay died in custody at the end of February.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “George Sutherland McKay, 69, a prisoner from HMP Barlinnie has died on 24 February 2021.

“He was convicted at Perth Sheriff Court in 2008.

“Police Scotland have been advised and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“A fatal accident inquiry will be held in due course.”