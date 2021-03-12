Blairgowrie OAP banned from speaking to his wife after pulling knife on her

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 72-year-old husband has been banned from talking to his wife for two years after he pulled a knife on her during a row at their home.

Douglas Gannon was made the subject of a non-harassment order preventing him from having any contact with Ruby Gannon over the next 24 months.

Perth Sheriff Court was told that 69-year-old Mrs Gannon wanted protection from her husband after bringing their relationship to an end.

Gannon, from Blairgowrie, admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner at their former home in Hall Crescent, Burrelton, on July 14.

He admitted uttering threats of violence towards his wife while he was in possession of a knife and was placed under social work supervision for six months.

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson told the court: “Given the circumstances of the case and the fact my colleague spoke with the complainer it was felt a non-harassment order would be of benefit.”

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said his client had “mobility issues” and that there were unusual circumstances to the case.

“This is a case in which we are dealing with a gentleman who is 72 and who has never been in any trouble before,” Mr Holmes told the court.

“It is very unfortunate that things should come to this pass at this stage in life, both for the accused and the complainer.

“The couple will presumably need to take advice and will need help to deal with the upheaval and the likely stress that will follow that.

“He had been hoping for some form of reconciliation, but clearly that is not going to be the case.”

Sheriff Neil Bowie said: “It is no doubt a matter of regret to yourself that you have ended up in court at your age, having never been in trouble before.

“However, any conduct that involves brandishing a knife during an argument is of some concern. You and your wife have separated and it seems like that will be a permanent arrangement.

“You are facing changes in your life with your relationship having come to an end. I want to ensure you don’t get into any further trouble like this.”