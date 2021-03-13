Something went wrong - please try again later.

Homes were evacuated in a Perth and Kinross town yesterday, following the discovery of an unexploded bomb in a garden.

Police cordoned off an area on Victoria Avenue in Milnathort while specialist teams carried out examinations around 3pm on Friday.

A spokesman for the force said: “A cordon was put in place and residents evacuated as a precaution. Specialist resources were deployed and removed the item.

“No persons were injured and no property damaged. The public are thanked for avoiding the area during the incident.”