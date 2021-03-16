Man accused of trying to kill four people at Perthshire garage

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has appeared in court accused of trying to kill four men at a garage.

Charlie Tunstall is said to have carried out the crime at Bob’s Mechanical Repairs in Dunkeld, Perthshire on January 14 2019.

It is claimed the 23 year-old repeatedly drove a car, with false number plates, at the men on a forecourt there.

Three of them were allegedly forced to take “evasive action” to avoid being hit before the fourth man was struck.

He is said to have been thrown into the air before hitting his head on concrete and coming to rest against a fuel pump.

The indictment states Tunstall allegedly attempted to murder all four men during the incident.

Tunstall faces a number of other charges including the reset of a car.

He appeared via video-link during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday.

His lawyer Gillian Ross pled not guilty on his behalf.

No trial was fixed. Lord Arthurson instead adjourned the case until a further hearing in August.