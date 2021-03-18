Views sought on Perth and Kinross temporary 20mph speed limits

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Perth and Kinross Council is asking residents to share their views on the temporary 20mph speed limit signs installed throughout the region.

The local authority installed the signs in July last year in areas with a “high density” of traffic and pedestrian movements. They were also implemented in towns and villages with few or no pavements.

They were erected as part of the £1.1million Spaces for People project, which supports active travel during lockdown.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesman said: “If you’re part of one of the communities where these 20mph trials are located, we would like to hear what your thoughts are on how effective it has been and we would like you to complete our survey.

“The information we receive will help us make an informed decision on whether these speed limit measures should be made permanent.”

The areas that have had the signs installed are:

• Abernyte

• Alyth

• Ardler

• Auchterarder,

• Blairgowrie

• Ballintuim

• Bridge of Cally

• Bridge of Earn

• Butterstone

• Campmuir

• Cleish

• Collace

• Dunning

• Errol Station

• Forneth

• Forteviot

• Glenfarg

• Grandtully

• Grange

• Kettins

• Kinloch

• Kinnaird

• Kinross

• Kirkmichael

• Marybourgh

• Meikleour

• Milnathort

• Muirton, Perth

• Perth City Centre

• Perth Royal Infirmary

• Pitcairngreen

• Pitlochry

• Rait

• Scone

• Scotlandwell

• Spittalfield

• Strathtay

• Tummel Bridge

• Wolfhill

The survey can be completed online or residents can request a paper copy by emailing Traffic@pkc.gov.uk