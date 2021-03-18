Something went wrong - please try again later.

A teenager accused of ramming a police car and seriously injuring three children during an alleged Tayside joyride has been fully committed for trial.

The 17-year-old was granted bail at Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday after making a second appearance in private via a video link.

The boy is alleged to have deliberately rammed a police car before overturning and causing serious injury to his three 14-year-old passengers.

The youth, who cannot be identified because of his age, is alleged to have been on bail while joyriding in an uninsured car on February 20 this year.

The teenager, from Dundee, is alleged to have driven a 20-year-old Vauxhall Corsa dangerously on a number of roads in and around Perth before crashing on the A90 near St Madoes.

It is alleged he caused serious injury to two girls and one boy by driving dangerously between Bridge of Earn and the A90, where the car overturned.

The charge alleges he deliberately collided with a Volvo V90 police car before trying to undertake another police vehicle and driving on to the verge, causing the Corsa to overturn.

It is understood that at least one of the girls remains in hospital as a result of the injuries she sustained during the alleged incident last month.

All four occupants of the car were initially taken to hospital after the crash which caused the eastbound side of the dual carriageway to be closed for several hours.