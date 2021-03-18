Over 200 pupils and staff forced to self-isolate in Perth and Kinross after schools return

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 200 pupils and staff members have been forced into self-isolation in Perth and Kinross less than a week after schools returned.

Seventeen children and eleven staff have tested positive for Covid-19 while an additional 185 pupils and employees have been forced to self-isolate at schools and nurseries.

Conservative MSP Alexander Stewart called the rate of isolation “alarming” so soon after schools returned with the Scottish Government saying they are monitoring the situation “carefully”.

Outbreaks have affected ten schools within the local authority since schools went back on Monday.

The most cases have occurred at Milnathort Primary School which registered seven positive tests among children and eight among staff.

The outbreak has forced a further 56 pupils and ten employees to quarantine.

Mr Stewart said: “We know that the best place for our pupils to learn is in the classroom, so it is alarming to see so many having to self-isolate having only returned this week.

“Whilst the Scottish Government was slow in agreeing to our calls for voluntary testing, they have finally rolled this out across our schools.

“As more pupils continue to return to school, SNP ministers must ensure that testing programmes have every resource they require in order to identify positive cases as quickly as possible.

“Pupils have already experienced huge disruption over the last year and there must be assurances given that this situation is fully under control.

“We cannot continue to have significant numbers of young people once again missing classroom learning.”

While the majority of affected schools has less than three students and staff members confirmed as having the virus some have seen large scale numbers told to self-isolate.

Muirton Community Nursery has 31 children in quarantine and 12 staff members while St John’s RC Academy in Perth has 26 pupils in self-isolation.

Cases have affected all levels of education from nursery to secondary.

Schools which recorded at least one case of Covid-19 are ABC Nursery in Perth, City of Perth Early Childhood Centre, Fairview School, Inch View Primary, Perth Academy, Perth High School and Rattray Primary.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: “Some positive cases in schools are not unexpected.

“We continue to monitor the situation carefully.”