Perth female kickboxing champion grabbed by man while out for mid-morning run

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A female world kickboxing champion from Perth was assaulted by a man while out a mid-morning run near her home in Edinburgh.

Natasha Baldwin, a former Perth Grammar student, was running on Lauriston Farm Road in the capital when she was grabbed by an unknown male who said “hello beautiful”.

The ten-time kickboxing champion manged to escape the man’s grasp, however he clutched at her again, forcing Natasha to punch him the face so she could escape.

Following the assault Natasha, 30, ran home and reported the incident to the police and her husband Kevin.

Kevin, speaking on behalf and with the permission of Natasha, thought it was important to highlight the incident in light of recent events in London surrounding the death of Sarah Everard.

Natasha and Kevin have a three-year-old daughter and said it was our collective job to change society to benefit young girls growing up.

Describing the assault, Kevin said: “She was running towards him and as she past him he grabbed her by the arm and said ‘hello beautiful’.

“She ran past and he grabbed her again.

“Natasha managed to get one punch off and ran home, leaving him on the floor.”

Kevin believes his wife was lucky that she was able to defend herself in such a situation but the couple are aware that not everyone has the training Natasha possesses.

They are now starting free women’s self-defence classes at Wolfpack Martial Arts in the city and have called for other clubs to provide the same.

“We’re going for a call of action,” said Kevin.

“We think we can make a difference and we will try to make a difference.

“But it should go without saying that this shouldn’t be happening.

“But these local and recent events prove it can happen anywhere.”

The couple have already had requests from women asking to sign up to the classes, saying they have had similar experiences.

“We’ve got a three-year-old-daughter so it hits home more than ever,” said Kevin.

“That’s why we’re having this call to action, to try and change it.”

Police Scotland confirmed they were investigating the incident.

Inspector Graeme Dignan said: “We are investigating a report of a woman being stopped by a man on Lauriston Farm Road, Edinburgh, around 10.30am on Thursday, March 18.

“We understand the concern that this will cause local residents however I can assure them that, whilst the investigation is at an early stage, we will pursue all lines of enquiry.

“I would urge anyone who has any information regarding this incident to come forward to police, quoting incident 0966 of March 18.”