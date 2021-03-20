Assurances given for Perth water drainage after adverse flooding last year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scottish Water has outlined plans to further invest in water drainage facilities in Perth following the adverse flooding in August last year.

The assurances come following a meeting with Scottish Water and local politicians Murdo Fraser MSP and Councillor Chris Ahern.

Plans include an upgrade to the South Inch pumping station and localised solutions to tackle flooding hotspots within the city centre.

A Scottish Water spokesman said: “The complex nature of flooding across Scotland means that a partnership approach is vital to reducing the risk of flooding.

“A year ago, Scottish Water refurbished the waste water pumping station at South Inch, which is a key part of Perth’s sewer network.

“In partnership with the council, we also proactively renewed the eight large pumps at South Inch last year that form part of the storm drainage for the P&KC’s flood protection scheme.”

He added; “Joint projects are also being developed with the council to address areas with the greatest risk of flooding from the sewer and from surface water flows.”

Reassurances

Murdo Fraser MSP said he was “reassured” by Scottish Water’s plans and hopes it will help improve the area’s flooding hotspots.

“I have had a great many concerns raised with me by Perth city centre residents, and those in North Muirton, about the impact of localised flooding,” The Mid Scotland and Fife representative said.

“With climate change and increasingly severe weather events, we need to make sure that both residents and businesses are protected, as far as possible, from water damage.

“In that respect, I was reassured to hear about Scottish Water’s future investment plans for the city, and how they intend to address issues of drainage capacity.

“Clearly public involvement in this plan will be essential, and I will look forward to hearing more about the consultation events which are planned to take place later this year.”

Councillor Chris Ahern of the Perth City Centre ward added: “It was useful to learn about the future investment that is planned for Perth and the immediate surrounding area.”

Formal inquiry

Areas particularly affected by the heavy flooding included Hay Street and Barossa Street, Marshall Place, the South Inch, South Street, County Place, and North Muirton.

Locals demanded a formal inquiry after their homes were swamped with water, sewage and dead rats.

Scottish Water expects to be able to provide a more detailed progress update in the summer.