Friday, March 19th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

VIDEO: Dozens of controlled burns lit across Tayside with smoke visible for miles

by Sean O'Neil
March 19 2021, 6.22pm

More than 60 controlled burns were lit across Tayside up to the Highlands on Friday sending plumes of smoke high into the air and visible for miles around.

One such burn was viewed near a wind farm in Aberfeldy with photos and video of the scene show smoke billowing into the sky.

Aberfeldy fire
Over 60 fires have been lit in Tayside up to the north
Controlled burning near Aberfeldy

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they had dozens of controlled burns active in the area on Friday but had not been called to attend any incidents.

More from The Courier