VIDEO: Dozens of controlled burns lit across Tayside with smoke visible for miles

More than 60 controlled burns were lit across Tayside up to the Highlands on Friday sending plumes of smoke high into the air and visible for miles around.

One such burn was viewed near a wind farm in Aberfeldy with photos and video of the scene show smoke billowing into the sky.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they had dozens of controlled burns active in the area on Friday but had not been called to attend any incidents.