Man trapped following incident in Perth

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an ongoing incident in Perth in which a man is understood to be trapped.

Ambulance, police and the fire service are in attendance at the city’s South William Street.

It is not known how the man got trapped and it is unclear if he has sustained any injuries.

The street is currently cordoned off.

A spokeswoman for the fire service confirmed that two appliances were sent to the scene after receiving a call at 11.07am.

“They are still on the scene just now,” she said.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were called South William Street, Perth at around 11.25am on Saturday, 20 March following a road traffic incident.

“Emergency services remain at the scene.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.