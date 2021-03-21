Inmate who disappeared from Castle Huntly traced almost a month later

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

An inmate has been found almost after a month after going on the run from HMP Castle Huntly.

Michael Anthony Broomfield, 34, was reported missing from the Perthshire prison on Monday February 22, launching a police appeal to trace his whereabouts.

Members of the public were told not to approach Broomfield who was believed to have connections to areas in the north-east of England including Spennymoor, Durham and Newcastle.

Almost a month later, Police Scotland have confirmed they have now located the missing inmate who is described as being 6ft 1in tall, of medium build, with a beard and medium-length, dark brown hair.

Broomfield is now expected to make two court appearances in the next two days.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The 34-year old man has been traced and subsequently arrested and charged in connection with a number of offences.

“He is due to appear before Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday, March 22, and Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday, March 23.”