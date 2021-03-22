Police launch investigation into break-in at Crieff primary school

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police have launched an investigation into a break-in at a primary school in Crieff.

Thieves targeted St Dominic’s Primary School on Broich Road sometime between 11pm and 11.10pm on Friday.

A window was smashed and entry gained to an office.

Officers say that although at least two rooms were entered and items disturbed, it appears that nothing was stolen.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 4460 of Friday 19th March.”