Boxing star banned after double driving offence on same day in Perthshire

A former international boxer has been banned from the road after he was caught driving dangerously twice on the same day.

Billy Moore drove into a ditch and through flower beds and forced other cars to swerve to avoid him during the incidents on Hogmanay.

The former Scottish international drove at high speed and on the wrong side of the road on the A85 and various other Perthshire roads.

At Perth Sheriff Court, Moore, 38, from Perth, admitted two charges of driving dangerously on December 31 2019.

In the first incident, he admitted swerving around the road and mounting the pavement, before pulling out onto another road when it was not safe to do so.

He admitted causing another driver to swerve as he drove erratically on the wrong side of the road before driving his van into a ditch.

The second offence saw him swerve all over the road before mounting a verge and pavement, as well as driving at high speed to try and overtake other vehicles.

He tailgated other cars and repeatedly collided with a flower bed and lamppost before entering the A85 without giving way. Moore also collided with a parked car.

Sheriff James Macdonald deferred sentence for reports and Moore was banned from driving on an interim basis.