Perform in Perth festival continues as new results announced

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The annual Perform in Perth festival is continuing successfully despite being held online for the first time, with people from across Perth and Kinross showcasing their talents.

In its centenary year, Perform in Perth has moved online for the 2021 festival amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The festival began on Monday with participants showcasing their drum and xylophone talents.

On Tuesday, competitors performed prepared readings and verse speaking, with participants split into different age groups.

Secretary of Perform in Perth Eileen Waterson praised those who have participated in the festival so far.

“All the fantastic percussion musicians performed for adjudicator Tim Ridley,” she said.

“With pupils mostly unable to be in school, it is remarkable that so many young percussionists have managed to participate this year.”

Perform in Perth president Neil Copland said organisers were “delighted” at the level of interest.

“With 466 entries by the closing date, we were delighted with the response from performers,” he said.

The festival is not awarding marks this year, but has instead adopted a grade system:

P – Performance Certificate

M – Merit Certificate

F – First Class Certificate

H – Honours Certificate

The results from Perform in Perth are as follows:

Monday:

Snare Drum Solo, Initial – Joshua Willans, Dunbarney Primary School: M

Snare Drum Solo, Beginners – Jaeger Heap, Bertha Park High School: M

Snare Drum Solo, Elementary – Megan Horne, Perth High School: F

Snare Drum Solo, Intermediate – Joseph Charlton, Pitlochry High School: F

Snare Drum Solo, Open – Noah Chalamanda, Crieff High School: F

Xylophone Solo, Beginners – Harris Davidson, Perth Academy: F

Xylophone Solo, Elementary – Joseph Charlton, Pitlochry High School: F

Xylophone Solo, Transitional – Corey Smith, Community School of Auchterarder: F

Xylophone Solo, Advanced – Isabelle Davidson, Perth Academy: F

Xylophone Solo, Advanced – Eva Seba, Community School of Auchterarder: F

Xylophone Solo, Open – Noah Chalamanda, Crieff High School: F

Drum Kit Solo, Initial – Brodie Hodge, Auchterarder: M

Drum Kit Solo, Beginners – Tilly Law, St John’s RC Campus: M

Drum Kit Solo, Elementary – Kirk Robb, Perth Academy: F

Drum Kit Solo, Transitional – Zoë Neave, Kinross High School: H

Drum Kit Solo, Intermediate – Callum Innes, Perth High School: H

Drum Kit Solo, Advanced – Leo Rodger, Perth Academy: H

Drum Kit Solo, Open – Dillon Barrie, Breadalbane Academy: H

Tuesday:

F 1 Millie Nicolson, Viewlands Primary School

F 1 Arabella Hayes, St Leonards

H 1 Lucia Paul, Perth Academy

F 1 Rob Johnston

F 1 David Johnston, Dunblane High School

F 1 Greig Smith

F 1 Alice Beveridge, Kilgraston

F 1 Alexander Christie, St Leonards

F 1 Lucinda Moran, Kilgraston

F 1 Isabella Di Cintio Tiffney, Strathallan School

F 1 David Johnston, Dunblane High School

H 1 Chloe McMichael, Strathallan School

H 1 Roger Ward

F 1 Edwin Christie, St Leonards

F 1 Alice Beveridge, Kilgraston

F 1 Alexander Wright, Strathallan School

F 1 Tom Newell, Strathallan School

F 1 Honor Paul, Perth Academy

F 1 Chloe McMichael, Strathallan School

H 1 Roger Ward