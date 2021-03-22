Something went wrong - please try again later.

Perth Festival of the Arts will stay online for 2021, with an addition to the 10-day event that could see popcorn sales soar in the area.

In what should have been the year when Perth welcomed visitors to the city for the festival’s 50th anniversary celebrations, the programme will be once again broadcast online.

Between Thursday May 20, and Monday May 29, venues including the Concert Hall and Theatre, Perth Museum & Art Gallery, and The Byre at Inchyra will stage performances.

With a strong classical theme there are concerts from the Scottish Ensemble, The Sixteen (see video below), and The Gesualdo Six.

The Sitkovetsky-Trio, pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason, and saxophonist Manu Brazo are also on the bill.

There will also be jazz, folk, literature, drama, and exclusive artist Q&As and interviews.

The full programme is now online, with tickets on sale on Monday April 5.

Festival Chairman David Brand said: “We are excited to be preparing for as full a festival as ever and working creatively to make the online experience special and unique to Perth.

“We’re looking forward to opening the doors to the city’s fantastic cultural venues and hope that audiences will enjoy the new arts experiences and online connections that the festival will offer.”

Organisers have made a major addition to this year’s programme – a Festival Drive-in Cinema in the grounds of Scone Palace.

The 10m screen will show eight movies over three days from Friday May 21 to Sunday, May 23.

There are family-friendly favourites such as Back to the Future, Frozen, The Lion King, and the original Star Wars movie. For a singalong, choose Grease, The Greatest Showman, or Bohemian Rhapsody.

One film, Belle, has been chosen for its links to Scone Palace. It tells the story of Dido Elizabeth Belle, a girl of mixed race born into slavery, who was raised by her great-uncle, the 1st Earl of Mansfield.

“Drive-ins have been one of few events allowed to take place last year and we’re hopeful that Perth & Kinross will be back in the right COVID level by May,” said Festival Director Helen MacKinnon.

“Households can enjoy the movie together in the comfort and safety of their own vehicle. We’ve mostly chosen films that are action-packed, uplifting and tell great stories across music, sci-fi, animation and comedy.

“It’s a great opportunity to enjoy your favourite films on the giant screen or take in a movie you haven’t seen before.”

For the main festival events, tickets can be bought for individual concerts, for a specific series such as the Classical Concerts, or there are passes for access to all festival events.

Join as a Festival Friend for priority booking from Monday, March 29.

Tickets to the Drive-in Cinema will cost £23 per vehicle.

Tickets go on sale from www.perthfestival.co.uk from Monday April 5.