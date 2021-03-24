Forfar, Kinross and Kirkcaldy rinks share lifeline funding to help ice sports sector through pandemic freeze

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Angus, Fife and Perthshire rinks will share part of a £1.75 million funding package aimed at helping mitigate the effects of the pandemic on ice sports.

The Scottish Government help being distributed through national agency sportscotland will benefit a dozen rinks across the country in their preparations for welcoming skaters and curlers back when restrictions lift.

Kirkcaldy Ice Rink will receive £214,000, Forfar Indoor Sports £170k and Kinross Curling Trust £132k from the ice rink support fund.

It is part of a £55m Scottish Government emergency sports funding package.

Forfar Indoor Sports owner Mike Ferguson, the chairman of the Scottish Ice Rinks Association said the money was a lifeline for the sector.

The coronavirus crisis had left rinks across the country fearing for their future.

Some, like Forfar, had been able to resume limited activities depending on the tier level they were in.

However, the tightening of restrictions meant all were forced into the costly move of lifting ice sheets.

Mr Ferguson said: “The value of the grant funding support for Scottish ice rinks, provided by Scottish Government and administered through sportscotland, cannot be understated.

“With ice rinks all across Scotland facing severe financial hardship, following the Covid closures, the funding allocated should enable rinks to survive the summer months and re-open for the new 2021-22 season in a safe and healthy environment.

“SIRA members greatly appreciate the support and assistance of Scottish Government and sportcotland in advice received, and ultimately making this lifeline happen.”

Health and wellbeing benefits

Forfar Curling Centre Club president Adrian White and Jason Thomson, manager of Ice World Skating Club at the Suttieside Road facility acknowledged the impact the funding would have.

Mr White said the absence of support would have left the rink’s re-opening “in serious doubt”.

“Ice sports play an important role in the local community enjoyed by many thousands from all age groups and skill levels,” he said.

“The ice rink is a hub for the local community to gather to enjoy their sports and socialise.

“Those are factors that are important for many for their individual personal health and wellbeing.

“We would also like to thank sportscotland for administering the funding process and SIRA and Scottish Curling for their considerable efforts in helping secure the funding.

“We look forward to welcoming all our supporters back on to the ice when in a position to do so.”

Sport minister, Mairi Gougeon, said: “I’m delighted that we are able to provide additional funding to support twelve ice rinks and local clubs to help them recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

“I recognise the importance of ice sports for Scotland’s sporting sector and subject to Covid levels, we would hope to see people returning to the rink when it is safe to do so.

“This vital funding will support facilities and clubs to mitigate the impact of pandemic and will hopefully allow them to reopen safely and sustainably when they can, welcoming back ice sports across the country.”

Challenging times

Sportscotland chief executive, Stewart Harris, said: “We know that this investment will be welcomed by the clubs and the communities that they serve.

“We hope it will provide some reassurance and allow the ice rinks to plan for both their immediate and longer-term futures.”

He added: “These are very challenging times, and it is important that we continue to work together with our partners across the whole sporting system to ensure that sport and physical activity is in good shape and ready to play its part in the recovery of the nation.”

The other rinks to benefit are: Inverness Ice Centre (£189,000), South of Scotland Ice Rink Club, Lockerbie (£50k); Lanarkshire Ice Rink (£100k), Greenacres Curling (£139k), Curl Edinburgh (£154k), The Ice Rink Club, Curl Aberdeen (£240k); Ayr Curling Club/Ayrshire Curlers Ltd (£181k), Border Ice Rink Club (£87k) and Stranraer Ice Rink (£97k).