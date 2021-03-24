Auction date set for sale of fire-ravaged Spittal of Glenshee Hotel

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An iconic Perthshire hotel which was destroyed in a blaze six years ago will be auctioned off next month.

Auction House Scotland will put the former Spittal of Glenshee Hotel under the hammer on April 6 and prospective buyers will have 48 hours to bid for the premises’ dilapidated remains.

In August 2014, the historic building, which was particularly popular with skiers, was destroyed by an inferno which 50 firefighters rushed to extinguish in the early hours of the morning.