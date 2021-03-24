Court hears owner assaulted man who nearly ran over his dog

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A dog lover who kicked and spat at a stranger in a row over his runaway pet has been fined £1,000.

Joiner Alexander Hamilton waited for his victim to return to his car to take violent revenge for his beloved pet almost being run over.

He was slouching on the bonnet of James White’s car as he came out of a Kinross shop and then attacked him in the car park.

Hamilton, 28, of Gallowhill Road, Kinross, admitted assaulting Mr White at Giacopazzi Stores in the town on 15 April last year.

He also admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing at Mr White and placing him in a state of fear or alarm.

Dog ran in front of car

Fiscal depute Kristina Kelly told the court: “Shortly after 8pm Mr White drove in his works vehicle to purchase goods from the store.

“He observed a dog to run out in front of his vehicle, which caused him to brake suddenly. The accused got the dog and put it on a lead while the complainer parked.

“The complainer walked towards the shop and the accused was waiting for him.”

Mr White ignored a jibe about his driving and walked into the sop but when he came out Hamilton was sitting on the bonnet of his works van.

Ms Kelly said: “He was shouting again. He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

“The accused pushed the complainer on the chest, forcing him back and pushed him two or three more times.

“He also kicked the complainer on the lower body and deliberately spat on the complainer on two occasions, striking him on the clothing.”

A bystander stepped in to bring the incident to an end.

‘Upset and embarrassed’

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “He entirely accepts he should not have engaged other than to raise the manner of his driving with him, and the potential danger to a much-loved family pet.

“This vehicle runs too close to the dog at speed. The dog was shocked but perhaps not as shocked as Mr Hamilton. The lack of restraint in his actions was caused in major part because he had taken alcohol.”

Mr Holmes said his client had purchased the German Shepherd from a breeder in France before returning to Scotland with the six-year-old dog.

“He is very upset at what happened. He is very embarrassed about the whole thing. Had the other person apologised or acknowledged what happened things might have been different.”

Sheriff Gillian Wade told Perth Sheriff Court: “It is something of a disgrace that you have come to court with an assault of this nature.

“It is a very nasty assault – particularly spitting on someone. I accept you would have been upset in the circumstances, but you are not entitled to act in this way.”