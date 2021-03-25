Voters cast their ballots in Perth and Kinross Council by-election

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Voters in Perth and Kinross took to the polls on Thursday as ballots were cast in the Almond and Earn by-election.

The election was sparked following the death of SNP councillor Henry Anderson in late December following a battle with coronavirus.

Voters from Madderty to Abernethy headed to polling places to elect a third councillor to the ward.

The SNP hope to retain the position, putting forward Michelle Frampton as their candidate.

The Conservatives, who control the local authority’s minority administration, have set their sights on taking the seat and winning their third Almond and Earn councillor.

Should Tory candidate Frank Smith win the by-election, it would make the largely rural ward the only one in Perth and Kinross Council held entirely by one party.

Meanwhile, Scottish Labour put forward Craig Masson as their candidate.

The party did not contest the ward in the full 2017 local government elections.

The Liberal Democrats, however, did contest the seat last time and were last to be eliminated during the count. They have selected Claire McLaren to stand.

Last time voters in Almond and Earn, which includes the villages of Bridge of Earn, Methven, Forgandenny and Tibbermore, voted in council elections, 4,097 valid votes were cast with turnout at just over 55%.

This is the second by-election in five years in Almond and Earn, after Alan Jack’s death in 2016.

Since the last full council election, four other by-elections have been held, including a double header in Perth North and Perth South in November 2020.

In 2017 and 2018, the Conservatives held on to seats in the Perth City South and Highland wards.

In the twin by-election five months ago, the SNP retained Perth City North but lost Perth City South to the Lib Dems.

Polling took place between of 7am and 10pm on Thursday and election officials will count the ballots cast at Bell’s Sports Centre on Friday.

The previous double by-election count was held at Dewars Centre, however the site is currently being used for administering Covid-19 vaccinations.

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed that, like in November, pandemic-related safety measures would be in place.

For anyone who showed symptoms of coronavirus, emergency proxy voting could be arranged at short notice.

A spokesperson said: “We may limit the number of voters in a polling place at any one time.

“We have put in place additional cleaning procedures throughout the day.

“Voting may take a little longer.”