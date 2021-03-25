Some Thursday Tayside court highlights you won’t find anywhere else

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Tayside’s sheriffs dealt with cases on Thursday including a cannabis farmer who turned his loft into a drug cultivation and a short-sighted driver caught with drugs when police stopped his car.

Hash in the attic

Drug farmer Thomas Dougal had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to turn up at court for sentence.

Dougal, 52, had been ordered to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court after he pled guilty to converting his loft space into a cannabis farm.

The court was told the crop in his attic was a relatively large-scale operation and had a potential value of £15,000.

Dougal, of Ormiston Crescent, Dundee, admitted producing the drug at his home on January 30 last year.

When officers raided the property, they found the illicit farm in the loft and recovered a total of 23 plants at various stages of growth, with a potential value of £13,800.

No Covid breach, landlord claims

A former landlord has denied hosting an illegal lock-in at a Dundee pub.

Andrew Hendry, who formerly ran GJ’s on Mains Road, Dundee, will stand trial later this year in connection with the allegations.

The 58-year-old’s personal and premises licences were revoked in November 2020.

Prosecutors allege Hendry “allowed the potential spread of Covid-19” and sold alcohol, despite being unlicensed.

It is alleged Hendry culpably and recklessly continued running the bar on March 4, allowing patrons to enter and form a gathering of multiple households for non-essential purposes.

Hendry, of Mains Road, allegedly served and allowed the consumption of alcohol and failed to maintain social distancing or adequate hygiene practices.

A separate charge alleges Hendry sold alcohol by operating an unlicensed pub after having his personal and premises licences revoked.

Hendry appeared personally at Dundee Sheriff Court to plead not guilty to the charges.

Sheriff John Rafferty fixed a trial for December and released Hendry on bail.

Driver’s short-sighted actions

Short-sighted driver Connor Munro was caught with £200 worth of cannabis in his car after being pulled over for driving too fast.

The police were planning to give Munro a warning and send him on his way but realised he had drugs and could not see properly.

Munro told Perth’s Justice of the Peace Court he had forgotten to put in his contact lenses before getting behind the wheel.

Munro, 24, from Perth, admitted driving while he was unable to read a registration plate from 20 metres in Luncarty, Perthshire, on 8 January. He also admitted having cannabis.

Fiscal depute Lisa Marshall told the court: “Just after 9pm police saw the accused driving and he appeared to be just over the speed limit.

“He was stopped to be given advice. They spoke with him and could smell cannabis. They noted he required glasses or contact lenses for driving.

“He confirmed to police that he had forgotten to put his contact lenses in. He was searched and the police recovered 20 grams of cannabis with a street value of £200.”

Sentence was deferred for Munro to appear in person.

Card thief jailed

On Wednesday, a thief who stole a taxi driver’s bank cards and used them to buy goods from a petrol station, was jailed for eight months.

Derek Nicoll, 41, made off with the cards in the early hours of September 25 after entering an unlocked car on Carolina Court in Dundee.

The owner was alerted by a text from Santander informing him multiple transactions had been made.

Nicoll, a prisoner in HMP Perth, previously pled guilty to entering the insecure vehicle and stealing bank cards, cash and a toy.

He also admitted inducing an employee of Shell, East Marketgait, to provide him with goods worth £9.30 and £11.30 respectively.

Defence solicitor Anika Jethwa told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael: “Custody might be the best option for him. He’s been quite pragmatic and takes responsibility for his behaviour.

“He is now completely drug free and he hopes that a further period in custody will just consolidate that.”