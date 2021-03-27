Kinross kidney recipient, 72, completes 5K challenge to mark new organ donation law

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Kinross pensioner who received the “gift of life” when he underwent a kidney transplant more than 30 years ago, has marked Scotland’s historic organ donation law change with a 5k walk.

Sid Grant, 72, is one of several Tayside transplant recipients who took part in an outdoor challenge on Friday to commemorate the new opt-out system.

Under the new laws, all Scots automatically become organ donors.

Experts say the move will mean that many more people can be given life-saving and life-changing transports.

Those who do not want their organs to be donated for transplant can opt-out through the Organ Donation Scotland website.

Sid, who used to compete in the British transplant games, has been a driving force for encouraging other recipients to take part in the 5K challenge. He received his new kidney in May 1990.

“It has been 31 years since I received the gift of life,” he said. “I owe everything to the person who put their name on the organ donor register all those years ago.”

“Although we’re now moving to an opt-out system, it is still vital to highlight the importance of organ donation.

“This is why I decided to contact my fellow organ donation recipients and get them all to take part in a 5K to mark the change in the law.

“We have people who have received kidneys, hearts, lungs and livers all taking part.”

NHS Tayside’s Clinical Lead for Organ Donation Dr Pauline Austin said: “The law around organ and tissue donation is changing to help save and improve lives.

“I’d encourage people to think about what they’d want to happen as every opportunity for donation is precious. Also, remember to talk about whatever decision you make with your loved ones.”

She added: “Whatever people decide, they should record it on the NHS Organ Donor Register and tell their families to help ensure that the decision is honoured.”

Anyone who has already recorded their decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register, does not need to re-register.