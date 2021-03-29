Party At The Park team say confidence growing over rescheduled August date

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Measures are in place to ensure a new Perth music festival will make its bow in 2021 at the second time of asking, organisers have said.

Bosses behind the successful Linlithgow Palace-based Party at the Palace announced the launch of a new festival which was due to take place in 2020.

Party At The Park, which was scheduled for 27 and 28 June 2020 at South Inch, was set to feature top bands including The Charlatans, Embrace and the Lightning Seeds – but Covid restrictions forced its cancellation.

Now organisers will try again on August 21 and 22, having brought in Kaiser Chiefs as new headliners.

The team say confidence is growing that the festival can go ahead this summer.

But with this summer’s rules and restrictions still unconfirmed, the team say they have limited the capacity to hopefully boost their chances and will offer anyone who bought tickets but doesn’t feel comfortable attending the chance to return in 2022.

A spokesman said: “As the vaccination roll out continues and restrictions ease, we are becoming ever more confident that we will be able to party this summer.

“Some of you may be nervous about joining us this year. Should we decide to postpone the event, we will offer the opportunity to roll over to 2022 or refund the tickets.

“If the event is on but you decide that you are not wholly confident in coming then we will offer to roll your tickets over to next year.

“We are fortunate our event takes place on a large site which comfortably holds 20,000 people however we have limited our capacity to 7,500 for each day. Additional large LED screens will allow people to spread out a little and still enjoy the event.

“We’re putting in procedures to help make this year’s Party At The Park one of the safest, fun and memorable festival this year. See you in August.”

Sister event Party at the Palace is still scheduled to take place on August 7 and 8, with Manic Street Preachers and del Amitri performing as the headline acts.