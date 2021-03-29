Tuesday, March 30th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

Flood warning sent out for parts of Perth and Kinross as heavy rain forecast

by Matteo Bell
March 29 2021, 7.37am Updated: March 29 2021, 5.26pm
© Steve MacDougall / DCT MediaThe A923 off Butterybank Road after the River Isla overflowed.

The Met Office has issued a flood alert for parts of Perth and Kinross, with residents told to expect heavy rainfall and a chance of flooding.

The warning, which covers a large amount of Perth and Kinross, informs residents: “Heavy and persistent rain is forecast to affect the west of the area from Sunday through to Tuesday.

“There is a risk of flooding to low lying land and roads, flooding of properties and parts of communities, and disruption to travel and infrastructure.”

Ruth Ellis, duty flood manage for SEPA, said: “From late Sunday across to Tuesday, West, Central, Tayside and Northern Scotland will see persistent, often heavy rain and winds, with significant flooding impacts possible, particularly around the Spey, Forth and Tay and minor impacts possible across the broader areas.

“Thirteen Regional Flood Alerts and 22 local Flood Warnings are now in place, and people living and working in affected areas are advised to plan their essential journeys and consider the steps they need to take now to be prepared.”

In Dundee, the Tay Road Bridge has also been closed to double decker buses due to high winds, with a 30mph speed limit being imposed on all cars.