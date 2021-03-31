Bertha Park: Construction starts on 71 new homes in growing Perth community

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Construction work has begun on a new housing development in the Bertha Park area of Perth.

The new Miller Homes development will see 71 homes built off the Fair City’s Geddes Avenue, and is set to comprise of a range of three, four and five-bedroom houses.

Nine of the homes have been sold since construction began on Friday, with three of them having been reserved online in the first 24 hours.

‘Thriving new community’

Bosses say they are “delighted” to be adding further housing to the growing Bertha Park area.

Site Manager at Bertha Park Ross Beattie said: “We’re delighted to be breaking ground on site and making headway on what’s sure to be a thriving new community.

“After being away from Perth for a while, it’s great for Miller Homes to be back building here.”

He added: “We can’t wait to see the progress and watch Bertha Park come to life.”

Miller Homes’ regional sales and marketing director for Scotland Neil Gaffney added: “Bertha Park is a vibrant, flourishing community and we’re so excited that Miller Homes is going to be a part of it.

“We’ve already seen a demand for our new homes, and we can’t wait to watch the development take shape now we’ve broken ground.”

Continued growth

The Bertha Park area has continued to grow in recent years, with a number of new developments having successfully gone ahead.

In August 2019, the £32.5 million Bertha Park High School welcomed its first pupils as the first non-replacement new secondary school in Scotland for more than two decades.

Less than a week later, education chiefs announced plans for a new £14 million primary school for the area amid predictions of a population boom, which was approved in January this year.

Meanwhile, housing developments in Bertha Park have continued to grow, with Springfield Properties having secured approval to build 75 new rental properties at the end of last year.

Autumn

The first Miller Homes properties are expected to be ready to move into in autumn this year, with a four-bedroom Marwood show home due to open in late Summer.

Local councillors for the Strathtay Ward have been approached for comment on the new development.