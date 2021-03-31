Thursday, April 1st 2021 Show Links
Army officer accused of threatening to kill puppy and bury it in woods

by Ross Gardiner
March 31 2021, 8.00am Updated: March 31 2021, 11.10am
Bloodworth's trial is taking place at Perth Sheriff Court

A lieutenant colonel has been accused of being an “emotional bully” who threatened to kill a puppy, among a slew of controlling behaviours.

Simon Bloodworth appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday where he denied making the threat in earshot of children.

The threat was among a list of allegations of coercive actions said to have been inflicted by 48-year-old Bloodworth on his wife Lisa, 51.

