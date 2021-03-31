Thousands tune in to Perform in Perth as online centenary event concludes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thousands of people tuned in to this year’s Perform in Perth, organisers have revealed as the event wrapped up.

The annual festival was held online this year amid current Covid-19 restrictions.

Organisers were delighted with the “slick” two week-long event in its centenary year.

High viewing figures

While the festival had to move online this year, the festival was hailed as a success.

Secretary of Perform in Perth Eileen Waterston said: “Although there are hundreds of competitive festivals across the country, I think that we are the only one to have produced such a slick event, with something to watch morning, afternoon and evening for two weeks.

“[We provided] as near as we can to a live event, with viewing figures in the thousands.

“Our final night competitions were well received and we have had lots of positive comments on the whole production of our two-week festival.”

‘Far exceeded’ expectations

More than 460 young people and adults took part in the festival with participants performing a range on instruments and prepared speeches and readings.

However due to social distancing guidelines, there were only two choirs were able to participate. Meanwhile, this year’s event did not see any orchestras.

Introducing the final day of the festival on Saturday, Perform in Perth President Neil Copland said the quality of the entries “far exceeded” organisers’ expectations.

He said: “The quality of both performances and recordings has been exceptionally high as has been commented on by our distinguished adjudicators.”

2020 cancellation

Last year’s festival came to an abrupt early end when coronavirus restrictions first came into force.

It was cancelled mid-way through “for the safety of the community”.

But Perform in Perth bosses were determined for the centenary event to go ahead, despite challenges to the arts industry and mass cancellations across Tayside.

Certificates are being sent out to all applicants in recognition of their hard work and participation.

Meanwhile, winners will be able to access their trophies when non-essential premises are permitted to reopen.

All 32 festival session streams will be available to watch for the next week.

They can be accessed on the Perform in Perth website.