‘Rollercoaster of emotions’ as Kinross man’s lockdown photography project reaches milestone

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

“It has been a rollercoaster of emotions for me.”

Today marks the first anniversary of Ross Mitchell’s Lockdown Life photography project, in which he captures portraits of people with their four-legged companions.

Based in Kinross, the 41-year-old has captured around 2,500 portraits since he began on April 1 last year.

He walks around seven miles each day, with his photos telling the story of people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

High engagement

Ross’ project has become a meaningful part of lockdown life for the Kinross community, as well as Ross himself.

“The project gives me something to focus on every day,” he said.

“I didn’t expect people’s engagement in it would be so strong, helping to bring everyone together, even if it is from a distance.”

He added: “It gives me a feel good factor knowing I have touched people’s hearts.

“That’s what gives me the drive to keep on going, although it is physically demanding.

“It has been a whole year after all.”

Emotional

For Ross, the project has been highly emotional. His photographs represent both joy and sadness for him.

Lockdown Life has allowed him to develop numerous new relationships with his fellow Kinross residents.

He said: “Even though I decided from the start to keep it light-hearted: seeing friends, family and loved ones, spending time together out on their daily walks has a darkness about it too.

“There are pets that are no longer here and, sadly, some people in my portraits that are no longer with us either.

“I have encountered people that have had Covid-19 and, thankfully, recovered.

“I have met people that are struggling emotionally. Not only do I take their portrait, but I am someone for them to talk to.

“For some, I am the only person they have spoken to that day.”

He added: “It is a commitment to phases of people’s lives. Some, I bump into nearly every day, so I’m getting to know a few locals quite well.

“I have developed an emotional bond with some of them, perhaps.”

‘A glimmer of hope’

The Kinross community, alongside the whole world, has witnessed significant changes to ways of life during the pandemic.

But Ross is hopeful for the future ahead of restrictions being lifted in Scotland.

He added: “It has been such a journey through this pandemic.

“The one thing we know is we are all experiencing just now is our ‘new norm’ but we are now starting to see a glimmer of hope.”