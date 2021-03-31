A90 safety review after 57 accidents between Dundee and Perth in only three years

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Roads bosses have promised a safety review of the A90 after a spate of crashes on the dual carriageway between Dundee and Perth.

The busy stretch of road has seen at least 57 accidents from January 1, 2017, to October 30 last year, according to information released under Freedom of Information powers.

There was one fatality during the period, the statistics show.

Roads agency Transport Scotland, which has committed to halving all road deaths by 2030, has confirmed it will hold an annual road safety review of the A90 Perth to Dundee road between July and August this year.

Drivers ‘not aware’ of buses and tractors

Murdo Fraser, Conservative parliamentary candidate for Perthshire North, is campaigning for better signage.

He said he is concerned by the number of drivers who do not realise they are no longer driving on a motorway after leaving the Friarton Bridge outside Perth.

“Fifty-seven accidents in three years is a high number for a dual carriageway.

“It emphasises what we have been saying about the majority of motorists not being aware that they are no longer travelling on a motorway on their way to Dundee.”

He continued: “Most motorists will be travelling at 70mph or more in some cases. Then they are confronted with the likes of a slow-moving tractor or a bus pulling into a bus stop.

“We believe there needs to be better signage to warn people of issues like these.

“The safety review of the A90 Perth to Dundee road may well stress that there needs to be the introduction of signs.

“It perhaps might suggest other measures which could help road safety, so it will be interesting to read its recommendations.”

What safety upgrades are already on the way?

There have been a number of high-profile incidents on the road already this year, although road safety measures are not believed to have been a factor.

Hugh Gillies, Transport Scotland director of roads, replied to a letter from Mr Fraser raising concerns about the A90.

He said his officers carried out the last Annual Road Safety Review last summer.

They would repeat the exercise in July and August this year, he added.

He highlighted ongoing work to improve safety along the stretch of dual carriageway.

This includes:

a £600,000 project to improve road markings

a £10k field access upgrade near Longforgan

£165k on barricades between Invergowrie to Inchture

upgraded signage on the St Madoes slip road.

He said: “Road safety is of paramount importance to the Scottish Government.”

Conservative councillor Angus Forbes represents the Carse of Gowrie ward close to many of the crashes.

He said: “I was pleased that Transport Scotland responded favourably to Mr Fraser’s request.

“This is a fast and busy road. The number of accidents that have taken place have been a concern to me and my constituents.

“We will be holding Transport Scotland to their commitment as the year goes by.”