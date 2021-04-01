Smiles raised as Perth care home residents receive trishaw-delivered Easter eggs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Perth care home residents were gifted Easter eggs this week thanks to Cycling Without Age Perth and a local Marks and Spencer branch.

The eggs arrived on trishaw bikes at North Inch Care Home on the Fair City’s Hay Street on Wednesday morning.

Multi-organisational support

Cycling Without Age – which offers elderly and disabled people access to the outdoors through their trishaw rides – operates throughout Scotland, with the Perth branch having been set up by Perth High School pupils and staff in 2018.

The idea to provide care home residents with Easter eggs came when Norman Ridley of Cycling Without Age Scotland pitched the idea to Matthew Mackie of Perth High School and Rowen Ross of Marks and Spencer Inveralmond.

As a volunteer trishaw pilot herself, Ms Ross was keen to support the cause.

Impact of Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic has meant Cycling Without Age Perth has been unable to offer trishaw rides. However, the charity has continued to support people in other ways.

Mr Mackie said: “Since 2018, Cycling Without Age Perth has been very active in the community in Perth, offering free trishaw rides to elderly residents in Perth.

“Naturally our ability to support elderly people has been seriously restricted during the coronavirus pandemic so while we were waiting to restart our regular trishaw rides we were keen to keep in touch and do something for our friends at North Grove and North Inch House.”

He added: “Cycling Without Age is designed to prevent loneliness and isolation and help elderly people enjoy the beautiful outdoor spaces we have in Perth.

“Even though we haven’t been able to offer trishaw rides throughout the pandemic, we are keen to let Care Home residents know that we are thinking about them and will be back out and about with the trishaws very soon.”

Intergenerational

Cycling Without Age Perth aims to build relationships between generations in its efforts to tackle isolation.

Mr Mackie said: “Cycling Without Age is not just a ‘bike’ project. Cycling Without Age is a people project.

“It is about making connections between generations and supporting people who might be isolated or lonely to get out and experience the beautiful Perthshire countryside and be a part of their community.”

Through its latest philanthropic act, the organisation hoped to “raise a smile” among the care home residents by delivering the Easter eggs by Trishaw.