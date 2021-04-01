Large amount of equipment stolen from farm in Perthshire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are currently appealing for information following a high value theft near Blackford, which resulted in a huge amount of construction equipment being stolen.

The theft is believed to have taken place on a farm near Blackford, where a new house is being built.

It is believed that thieves made their way onto the construction site between 8pm on Monday and 5am on Tuesday, where they stole a number of tools and fittings.

A building site at a farm off the A9 just south of Blackford was accessed between 8pm Mon 29th – 5am Tue 30th. Equipment, appliances and powertools stolen, value well into 5 figures. Many items bulky and heavy. Any info, call 101, reference incident 0483 of 30th March pic.twitter.com/bY2jSO9aoF — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) March 31, 2021

The stolen items include:

One Dewalt chop saw, radial arm and stand.

One Makita chop saw, radial arm and stand.

Four portable lights.

Two Paslode finishing guns.

Two Paslode framing guns.

Two Makita collated screw guns.

A Stihl saw and blade.

A petrol cement mixer.

Numerous fittings and fixtures.

Kitchen equipment and a large bath meant for use inside the house were also stolen, along with an air pump.

Officers believe that at least one large vehicle must have been involved in the incident.

Police Scotland have asked anyone with any information to come forward by calling 101, speaking to any police officer or contacting the anonymous Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111.

The reference number for the incident is 0483 on March 30.