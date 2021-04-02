New grant writer appointed to secure future funding for Alyth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Perthshire town is looking forward to greater investment after the appointment of a new grant writer.

The Alyth Development Trust has recruited community development consultant Colin Reed for six months to write funding proposals for the town.

Significant experience

For the past decade, Mr Reed has run his own business as a self-employed consultant supporting local communities.

He has successfully secured funding for numerous organisations and areas from local, regional and national bodies.

Mr Reed believes challenges posed by Covid-19 has highlighted the vital role of organisations such as the Alyth Development Trust.

He said: “I believe that community organisations such as Alyth Development Trust will play an ever more crucial role in supporting local residents and bringing new ideas and investment into their communities.

“The pandemic has shown just how important our local trusts are and as our communities and their businesses move towards a post Covid-19 recovery there’s never been a better time to get involved with them.”

He added: “I have seen first-hand the difference community trust-inspired projects can make to our communities and I very much look forward to working with ADT on their ambitious and wide-reaching plans for the town.”

Significant investment

The Alyth Development Trust now hopes Mr Reed can help generate greater investment for the town.

Working with the trust, and a small number of partner organisations in Alyth, he will identify sources of funding such as government and local authority grant schemes, charitable trusts and foundations and private sector organisations.

He will also develop positive working relationships with funding bodies and prepare persuasive applications for investment in community projects in Alyth.

Treasurer of the trust, David Whipps said: “We’re delighted to welcome Colin on board at what is turning out to be an exciting time for ADT and the town.

“Several major projects are developing which will require significant investment and we’re sure that Colin has the skills and experience to help generate the resources that will support our ambitions for Alyth.”

Numerous challenges

In recent years, Alyth has faced various challenges, having been hit particularly hard by heavy flooding.

In October last year, the town applied for funding to protect the town amid longstanding flood problems, which have repeatedly seen the burn’s banks burst.